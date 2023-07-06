Extensive damage caused to Limavady flat after ‘deliberate’ fire

The flat was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

A fire that caused extensive damage to a flat in Co Derry last night was “deliberate”, the PSNI has said.

Police are appealing for information following the blaze in Limavady on Wednesday night.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At around 11.30pm we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a flat was on fire in the Old Distillery Gardens area of the town.

“Thankfully, the flat wasn’t occupied at the time but extensive damage was caused to the property. At this stage, it is believed that ignition was deliberate.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2170 of 05/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org..”