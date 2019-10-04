Extinction a threat for hundreds of Irish species, report says
Hundreds of species across the island of Ireland are under threat of extinction, a report has warned.
The State of Nature study calls for a long-term plan to address the crisis.
It reveals that 41% of UK species have declined since 1970 and says that 11% of 2,450 species across Ireland could face extinction, including the small blue butterfly, cuckoo bumblebee and spiny dogfish.
The Northern Ireland section shows a 43% decline in the numbers of nine butterfly species recorded since 2006.
There has been a 66% increase in 41 species of birds since 1994, but the report says the majority of these are common species which are not threatened and does not reflect some long-term declines in farmland birds.
The report blames significant and ongoing changes in how land is managed for agriculture and the ongoing effects of climate change. Pollution is also a major issue.
Daniel Hayhow, lead author on the report, said: "We know more about the UK's wildlife than any other country on the planet. What it is telling us should make us sit up and listen.
"We need to respond more urgently across the board if we are to put nature back where it belongs."