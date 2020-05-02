Extra skips in Ardoyne to help combat problem dumping

Rubbish dumped at the roadside in Spamount Street in north Belfast

Residents in north Belfast have been provided with skips to help them get rid of excess rubbish which has built up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For one day only yesterday, five skips were placed across Ardoyne at spots including Newington, New Lodge, North Queen Street and Girdwood, so locals could safely dispose of waste.

The move followed complaints from residents to Belfast City Council who said they had been left disgusted after mass dumping resulted in several tons of rubbish being left in and beside skips.

As the skips began to overflow, photographs showed rubbish was still being dumped on street corners beside the skips.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said: "Volunteers from the community along with Belfast City Council cleansing staff helped to clear the excessive amounts that had been left. Batesy Skip hire were also very helpful.

"This initiative was funded by Ardoyne Association and Newington Housing with the main aim to support the local community to help dispose of waste and reduce the increase in rodents."

Belfast City Council is expected to make a statement next week regarding a phased reopening of household recycling centres, following guidance issued by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

