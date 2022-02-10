EY Ireland chief economist Neil Gibson to take up role in Northern Ireland Civil Service

Two new appointments to the Northern Ireland Civil Service have been confirmed on Thursday, with Neil Gibson to take up a post in the Department of Finance and Colum Boyle in the Department for Communities.

Both will be taking on the role of Permanent Secretary in their respective departments.

Mr Gibson is currently EY’s Chief Economist in Ireland providing strategic advice, commentary and modelling input as an economic advisor.

Mr Boyle returns to Communities following a temporary promotion to Permanent Secretary in the Finance department.

External recruitment for the roles took place in October last year, with the Permanent Secretary position commanding a salary of between £124,282 - £141,866.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster described Mr Gibson’s appointment as “truly great”.

"Just what was needed - truly innovative, grounded in the reality of the NI economy and yet aware of the enormous potential of this place. Congratulations Professor Gibson,” she tweeted.

The latest move for Mr Gibson marks the second significant outside appointment for the NI Civil Service after Jayne Brady was made the new head of the NICS in June last year.

Ms Brady, who has an MBE and honorary doctorate, has more than 20 years’ leadership experience, having worked in a range of organisations, ranging from blue chip corporations to start-ups.

Start dates for both appointments are still to be agreed, with officials confirming they plan to start “as soon as possible”.