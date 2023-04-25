Eyebrows raised over Belfast council’s £70k plans for 'unique giant bubble'

The unique giant bubble art installation on the Lagan was to be part of the Belfast Maritime Festival

Belfast City Council plans to blow £70,000 on a Lagan bubble display may have been burst wide open after a councillor queried them.

At the most recent committee meeting at City Hall, officers provided an update on contracts that required approval from councillors for a number of “single tender actions”. But eyebrows were raised with the inclusion of a two-day contract for up to £70,000, awarded to Atelier Sisu for the acquisition of a “unique Giant Bubble Art Installation” as part of the Belfast Maritime Festival this year.

Atelier Sisu is a Sydney-based design studio lead by award winning artists Renzo B Larriviere and Zara Pasfield, and is known for filling public spaces with massive, colourful bubbles much larger than people.

The Strategic, Policy and Resources Committee report states on the contract: “The festival board decided that the unique design was best fitting to enhance the festival in an international setting with lots of social network opportunities to showcase Belfast’s most iconic landmarks and enhance the ambience and curiosity around Belfast’s Maritime Event offering.”

During the committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “I would like this to be deferred for a bit more information, because to be honest, this is as clear as mud.

“This is £70,000 for two days awarded to the contractor for the acquisition of a giant bubble.”

The committee agreed that the contract be deferred until after the May council elections, at its meeting in June. Other contracts seeking approval involved a six-month contract for up to £100,000 for environmental health and technical support officers to cover 24-hour shift rotas “for essential service delivery” within the Port Health Service.

Among the responsibilities of these workers will be the Irish Sea border Brexit trade checks.

Councillors were asked to approve a 12-month contract for up to £2.3m, awarded to Bryson Recycling for the provision of kerbside collections and treatment services for recyclable materials, as well as a £435,000 catering contract (café and small events) at Malone House, for up to 10 months. Members were asked to approve a three-month contract of £59,915 awarded to Energy Systems Catapult, for a feasibility study on the Net Zero Belfast initiative.