Fab four: Honour for teens who rescued dad and children

Four teenagers who rescued a father and his two children from the sea have been formally honoured by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The 16-year-old friends, who all attend St Killian's College, spotted a man and his young son and daughter in the water at White Park Bay and rushed to help them on June 25 this year.

Michael Quinn, Josh Schnell, Shane McKenna and Niall Og McGuigan were hailed for their heroic actions after bringing all three safely back to shore.

A motion proposed by Councillor Oliver McMullan and seconded by Councillor Cara McShane calling for recognition for their actions was agreed by council.

The Mayor, Alderman Mark Fielding, met the four teenagers near the scene of the rescue yesterday to hear first-hand how their actions and bravery averted a potential tragedy.

Alderman Fielding said: "These four young men represent the best of our community and their quick thinking and swift intervention undoubtedly saved the lives of three people.

"They are a credit to their families and I was pleased to have this opportunity to recognise their selflessness.

"We must remember that the sea can be treacherous at all times of the year."