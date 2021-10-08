Facebook apologises as users report Instagram outage

Facebook has been hit by problems with its services again just days after a major outage hit WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the social media giant said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Photo and video-sharing platform Instagram seems to be the main app hit by current problems.

The Instagram communications team said in a tweet: "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

On Monday, Facebook - which owns WhatsApp and Instagram - blamed an internal technical issue for an outage which lasted some six hours and not only affected the firm's services, but also employees' work passes and email.

The services were down from about 4pm until around 10pm on Monday.