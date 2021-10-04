Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all down in major outage

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp have all gone down in a major outage on Monday afternoon.

The three social networks, which are all owned by social media giant Facebook and run on a shared infrastructure, stopped working shortly before 5pm on Monday.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Facebook users saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect as they attempted to access the website. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps could be accessed but failed to show any new content, including messages sent or received during the outages.

The Belfast Telegraph has approached Facebook for a statement.