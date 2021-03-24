Facebook must do more to stop anonymous abuse, insist MPs

DUP MP Carla Lockhart and SDLP MP Claire Hanna said more must be done to protect people from online abuse after MPs debated online anonymity and anonymous abuse in the House of Commons on Wednesday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People should not be allowed hide behind anonymous accounts two Northern Ireland MPs have said, after it was reported Facebook's bullying and harassment policy allows calls for the death of public figures.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart and SDLP MP Claire Hanna said more must be done to protect people from online abuse after MPs debated online anonymity and anonymous abuse in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Facebook's internal moderator guidelines were reportedly leaked to the Guardian newspaper and indicate that public figures are considered to be permissible targets of certain types of abuse, including "calls for [their] death".

Ms Lockhart, who has been a victim of online abuse, said the information contained in the leak is "very concerning" and said the social network should not distinguish between the treatment of private and public figures.

"We now have an online abuse pandemic," she said.

"Social media platforms now appear to embolden people to be nasty and vindictive."

The issue of anonymous accounts being used to direct abuse at others needs to be addressed, she said. "You use Paypal and you have to identify yourself, even though it's never made public."

The Government has in recent years been urged to bring forward an Online Harms bill, legislation Ms Lockhart said "needs to deal with these platforms and their lack of accountability".

The MP for Upper Bann, who manages her own social media, said abusive comments on Facebook are upsetting. "Every so often there's that one comment that rocks you. It's that one individual who takes it too far and beyond a computer screen, that's what concerns me."

SDLP MP for South Belfast Ms Hanna said online abuse needs to be tackled.

"The internet is essentially a large public space with an anti-social behaviour problem; we design and shape our physical environment to promote safety - social media companies have failed to do that effectively so the Government must step up."

She added: "Children and young people need to be equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate the online world including source literacy and being able to identify misinformation, reporting and filtering abuse, and knowing what isn't acceptable online."

Campaigner for citizenship rights and vice chair of VotingRights.ie Emma DeSouza has also been targeted with sexist and derogatory abuse.

"Social media platforms are an invaluable resource but are becoming increasingly hostile spaces, used as a cover for racism, misogyny and hate speech. Being a public figure should not deem you a 'permissible target' for abuse," she said.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "We think it's important to allow critical discussion of politicians and other people in the public eye.

"But that doesn't mean we allow people to abuse or harass them on our apps.

"We remove hate speech and threats of serious harm no matter who the target is, and we're exploring more ways to protect public figures from harassment.

"We regularly consult with safety experts, human rights defenders, journalists and activists to get feedback on our policies and make sure they're in the right place."