Failure to properly investigate murder of Martin O’Hagan a ‘stain’ on Northern Ireland policing

PSNI says the case remains ‘open’ but doesn’t know when review will commence

Friends and colleagues attend a vigil to remember Martin O’Hagan who was murdered 20 years ago

A trade union representing journalists has accused the authorities in Northern Ireland of failing to properly investigate the murder of late Sunday World journalist Martin O’Hagan.

Yesterday, a vigil was held in to remember Mr O’Hagan who was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF).

On the 20th anniversary of the murder, the National Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Belfast and district branch organised a vigil outside the Police Ombudsman’s office in the city.

A similar event was held by NUJ members at Guildhall Square in Londonderry to demand justice for the journalist.

No one has ever been convicted of Mr O’Hagan’s murder.

A new NUJ banner was unveiled during the vigil and features a photograph of the journalist with the words “Justice for Martin O’Hagan”.

Robin Wilson, chair of the Belfast and district NUJ branch said: “The NUJ urges the Police Ombudsman’s Office to keep the pressure on to stem the investigative inertia from which this murder case has suffered.

“The public needs to be confident that the rule of law is being upheld and that justice is being done.”

Mr Wilson also shared fond memories of his former colleague: “Martin O’Hagan was deputy editor of Fortnight magazine, then the leading publication in the world addressing the Northern Ireland conflict, when I became editor in 1986.

“He went on of course to work for the Sunday World. Martin had a great sense of humour and would easily break into laughter. But he was also a very considered and caring person.”

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International attended the vigil and has supported the NUJ’s call for a fresh investigation into the killing. He said: “Twenty years on, Amnesty International remains deeply concerned at the failure to hold accountable those responsible for the murder of Martin O’Hagan.

“We want a fresh investigation which can deliver justice for Martin O’Hagan and send a clear message that Northern Ireland is not a safe place for those who threaten and kill journalists.”

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet spoke at the Belfast branch event held last night and has said the failure of the authorities to properly investigate the brutal murder of Martin O’Hagan is a “stain on the history of policing” in Northern Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Wright of the PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) said the case remains open.

The investigation sits within the caseload of LIB for future review but “due to the nature and volume of LIB caseloads” the PSNI is unable to say when this review will start. The PSNI did however appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, information can be given to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.