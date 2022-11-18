Failure to recruit surgeons resulted in pause on emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital

A senior clinician has revealed a failure to recruit general surgeons over a number of years led to the decision to withdraw emergency general surgery from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.

Brendan Lavery, the medical director of the Western Health and Social Care Trust said the hospital has attempted to make appointments six times over the last number of years and claimed they “tried everything we can”.

“There is a lot of concern about what has happened and I realise this is very disappointing for patients who live in the area,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“The reality is there is one explanation. This has quite simply happened because we were unable to recruit general surgeons.

“This is the action required we had to take to ensure ongoing patient safety. Our latest recruitment finishes today.

“We have gone out to recruit six times over the last few years. Our last round of recruitment was in January last year and we had no appointable applicants.

“We have also tried international recruitment. We have tried everything we can. In an ideal world I would prefer to leave things as they are, however we have to look at the reality.

“We are unable to fill these positions so we have to look at patient safety. We have a duty to reassure patients.

“There are multiple political representatives who are saying this will cause a disaster... the reality is we know it will not.”

On Thursday it was announced the Western Trust has been forced to temporarily pause the service from next month in response to the imminent departure of the only staff general surgeon currently working at the hospital.

Emergency general surgery largely deals with acute abdominal conditions, such as acute appendicitis, perforated bowels and twisted hernias.

There will be no changes to the service provided by the emergency department, which is open 24/7, and patients suffering from the likes of appendicitis can still attend the A&E department.

Under the new system, anyone who attends the emergency department at SWAH needing emergency general surgery will be transferred to Craigavon Area or Altnagelvin Hospital for their operation.

The removal of emergency general surgery from SWAH is being implemented on a temporary basis in response to issues in attracting and retaining staff.

However, the future provision of emergency general surgery at the hospital will be subject to public consultation.

This can happen in the absence of a fully functioning Executive, but it is understood a final decision on service provision could only be made by a health minister.