Falcarragh Drive alert object contained components with ‘potential to cause serious harm’

Police have said a suspect object found in west Belfast on Sunday “did contain components which had the potential to cause serious harm”.

It’s after the discovery of the object in the front garden of a house shortly after 11pm led to a security alert at Falcarragh Drive.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated and streets closed whilst the object was examined.

The police said the object “was later declared an elaborate hoax” and that the object “has been taken for further forensic tests”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PSNI issued a renewed appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “While the item has been recovered for forensic examination, we can confirm it did contain components which had the potential to cause serious harm.

“This incident caused great concern and disruption to the local community, with residents having to leave their homes late on Sunday through to the early hours of Monday morning.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident, or who noticed suspicious activity in the Falcarragh Drive area on the evening of Sunday 16 May to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2177 16/05/21.”