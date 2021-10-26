Fall foliage: Autumnal colours are all around after record-breaking summer

Having fun: Ada McAree (5) and her brother Luke (8) play amongst the autumn leaves on the grounds of Stormont Estate in Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Autumn’s stunning colours have returned to Northern Ireland as leaves turn red, amber and golden yellow.

The crunching and kicking of fallen leaves — one aspect of the Fall season many people love — comes after a record-breaking summer.

Meteorologically speaking, autumn comprises the months September, October and November and, according to the Met Office, this season has been mild and relatively dry so far.

The first two weeks of this month brought a warm spell — Armagh recorded 20.3 °C on October 7, while the long-term average is between 13C and 14C.

In July, Northern Ireland recorded an all-time high temperature and last month was the joint warmest September since records began.

According to experts, sunshine is key in ensuring bright, vibrant autumnal displays of trees turning colour.

Leaves are most vibrant in colour when a dry summer is followed by an autumn with dry, sunny days and cool — but not too cold — nights.

Sunlight increases the amount of anthocyanin in the leaf, which is responsible for the russet red colours. That’s why autumn leaves can vary from country to country depending on how sunny each clime is.

Despite September being warm on the whole, it was also the third dullest on record.

The weather forecast over the next few days, however, may not encourage autumn lovers to head out for a walk.

According to the Met Office, today will start cloudy with rain with the skies becoming brighter this afternoon. The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is wetter with periods of rain and showers at regular intervals.