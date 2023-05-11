Fall in heating oil and fuel prices – with petrol and diesel at their lowest since 2021

The average price of 500 litres of home heating oil across Northern Ireland has fallen to its lowest level since January last year, with petrol and diesel prices also falling to their lowest since 2021.

According to the latest figures from the Consumer Council’s weekly price checking tool, customers here purchasing 500L of oil will pay around £285.32.

The last time the average price for the same amount of oil was lower was on 13 January 2022 when customers paid on average £277.03.

The figures released on Thursday show 300L of home heating oil costs an average of £184.33, with 900L setting households back around £508.19.

The most expensive area to purchase heating oil on average across the country was in the Newry City, Mourne & Down area with 500L costing around £287.16. The lowest prices to purchase the same amount of oil was found in Ards & North Down at a cost of around £284.12.

Meanwhile, the average prices of diesel and petrol have fallen to their lowest level since 2021.

The average price of diesel per litre across Northern Ireland is at 143.3p. This is a fall of over 3p per litre on average since this time last week.

The average price of a litre of petrol at the pump across the country is now 141.9p – a fall of around 1p on last week’s figures.

The last time the average price of diesel was as low across Northern Ireland was October 22, 2021, when the average price of diesel was around 141.8p.

Petrol is at its cheapest level on average since October 28 when petrol cost around 141.6p.