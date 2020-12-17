Fall in Northern Ireland children walking to school branded 'extremely disappointing'

The number of children walking to school in Northern Ireland is falling.

A 12% fall in the number of children walking to school in Northern Ireland over the past six years has been branded "extremely disappointing and frustrating".

Sustrans, a charity which encourages people to walk and cycle, said the figures needed to change dramatically.

It comes after a Department for Infrastructure report showed the number of primary school children walking to school has fallen from 31% to 19%.

This is despite the fact that just under half of children live less than a mile from their school.

"That is shocking", Sustrans said.

Of the 968 children for whom parents were surveyed, 523 attended a primary school and the remaining 445 attended a post-primary school.

It found that 68% of primary school pupils were driven to and from school by car, while just 19% usually walked.

Around 10% travelled by bus, while 1% cycled, these results show little change from the findings in 2018/19.

However, when compared to results from 2013/14, there has been a decrease in walking among primary pupils from 31% to 19% and the number travelling by car has increased from 59% to 68%.

Among post-primary school pupils the majority travelled to school by bus (48%), while 33% travelled by car.

Less than one in five (17%) pupils walked to/from school, while a small proportion travelled by train (1%). The report found no real change in how post-primary school pupils travelled to school from the 2013/14 report.

The report found that while less than half (46%) of primary school pupils lived 0-1 miles from the school, more than half (55%) of these pupils were driven by car and 38% walked to school.

For post-primary school pupils, 49% lived between 0-3 miles from their school. with almost half (45%) driven by car, 35% walking and 19% travelling by bus.

Sustrans Active School Travel Manager Beth Harding said more needed to be done to enable children to walk or cycle safely to school.

“Every year over 80% of the children we work with tell us they would like to walk or cycle to school. We need to make active travel a plausible, safe choice for families," she said.

“Unfortunately we are dealing with a vicious circle. The biggest barrier to walking or cycling to school is safety fears – both real and perceived. Parents are afraid that the roads are unsafe or too busy to let their child walk to school so they drive them instead.

"Many of the roads around our schools are unsafe. Indeed the Infrastructure Minister herself told the Assembly last week that nearly 150 schools in Northern Ireland have a 60mph speed limit outside their gates. How does that enable active travel?”

The DfI report found that of pupils who normally walked to/from school 86% of primary school pupils and 77% of post-primary school pupils walked all of the way to/from school, while 28% of primary school pupils spent 10 minutes or less walking to and from school and over a third (36%) spent 11-20 minutes. Almost a quarter (23%) of post-primary school pupils spent 10 minutes or less walking to and from school, and a similar proportion (24%) spent 11-20 minutes.

More than three-quarters of primary school pupils who walk (76%) did so five days per week. A similar proportion of post-primary school pupils walk to school (74%) five days per week.

In May Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the role of a new walking and cycling champion would be created within her department.

"Our champion will ensure that we deliver our commitment to increase the percentage of journeys made by walking and cycling. Inspiring our communities, restructuring our spaces, changing forever the way we live – and changing it for the better," she said.