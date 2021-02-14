Fallen trees, wind and snow cause NI disruption in weather warning

A yellow weather warning is in place for some counties in Northern Ireland until midnight on Sunday as strong winds cause disruption.

Counties Antrim and Down as well as parts of Scotland are affected by the weather warning, which has caused some travel disruption over the weekend following snowfall on Saturday.

It follows a weekend of weather warnings after a yellow weather warning for snow ended at 10pm on Saturday.

There were icy stretches and widespread accumulations across Northern Ireland, with NI Direct urging caution on untreated roads, footpaths and cycle paths.

"There could be travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents," a spokesperson warned.

"Take extra care. Adjust your driving according to the conditions and reduce your speed, even when roads have been gritted."

Coastal locations and causeways have also seen rough conditions caused by spray and large waves on Sunday.

The Met Office advised on Sunday that some delays for high-sided vehicles were likely as well as some delays for other forms of transport due to gusts of 60 to 70 mph into the east of Northern Ireland.

The Ardress Road in Portadown has been closed after a tree fell into electrical wires following a night of strong winds. Local diversions are in place.

A tree also fell outside Moira on the the Hillsborough Road, at its junction with Innisloughlin Road. The road has now reopened.

Motorists were advised that the Portaferry Road between Newtownards and Greyabbey should be avoided due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the Rostrevor Road in Warrenpoint and the South Promenade in Newcastle which were both closed earlier today due to severe flooding have now reopened.

Earlier in the weekend, police in north Down slammed "eejits" who failed to take the necessary precautions driving in snowy and hazardous weather.

Posting on the Police Ards and North Down Facebook page, they said: "The weather out there is horrendous, visibility is poor and the roads are shocking, yet people are driving like eejits.

"Slow down, leave space and leave time. The way some people are driving means it's only a matter of time before we're attending road traffic collisions left, right and centre."

Despite the weather warning, the Met Office has said heavy outbreaks of rain will ease later to make way for sunny or clear spells and showers later on Sunday.

Conditions are also milder on Sunday than they have been of late, with maximum temperatures of 11 degrees.

Sunday night will be dry with clear periods and the odd light shower, with strong southerly winds gradually easing and minimum temperatures of six degrees.

On Monday morning, it will be cloudy with scattered showers followed by dry weather in the afternoon with some sunshine. It will be a mild day with fresh southerly winds and similar temperatures to those seen on Sunday, with a maximum of 11 degrees.

Similar weather will follow throughout the week, with cloudy and windy days featuring bright intervals and scattered showers.