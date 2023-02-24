Falls Road shop issues brown sauce ultimatum as ‘sausage roll gate’ resolved

Those commenting on the post seemed to have their own terms of endearment for brown sauce — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A shop in the Falls Road area of Belfast has asked for a customer to return a bottle of brown sauce in what has been dubbed “sausage roll gate”.

The post has created somewhat of a social media stir with people keen for the culprit to be unmasked.

Vivo Falls Road posted on Facebook: “To the person who lifted our brown sauce for our lovely customers sausage rolls please return it.

“If not returned by 3pm we will be posting a very lovely still image of you and maybe even your video. Thank you.”

People commented below the post referring to it as “sausage roll gate” and were counting down the minutes to 3pm.

One woman said: “Please don't bring it back... I’ll pay for it, I need to see this video.”

Another added: “I’ve just set an alarm for 3. That behaviour they'll downgrade from HP to HMP (Maghaberry) sauce real quickly if they don't knock it on the head.”

Another poster sympathised saying maybe the person didn't realise and walked out “without twigging on... I know I still be half asleep in the morning”.

Those commenting seemed to have their own terms of endearment for brown sauce as they called it “brown gear” and “brown dog”.

Some in Derry call it “brown ding” which may not entirely palatable to people in other parts of Northern Ireland.

Seemingly recalling another incident at the same shop, one lady commented: “Yous have your fair share of weird shoplifters I’ll tell yah that for free, pot noodle lids to HP brown sauce.”

With three minutes until the deadline, Vivo posted an update: "In relation to our earlier post (brown sauce) the person in question has now contacted the shop and the matter has now been resolved.”