Familiar Northern Ireland faces roll back years for some 'Me At 20' photo fun

Well-known faces in Northern Ireland have been rolling back the years with photos from when they were aged just 20.

From the Elizabeth Taylor "realness" of Green Party leader Clare Bailey to the "Long Kesh" locks of UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, the #MeAt20 challenge on Twitter has unearthed several hidden gems.

Mr Nesbitt shared his student card picture from the autumn of 1976 at Jesus College in Cambridge.

Mike Nesbitt

"Some people have pointed out you didn't actually have to look like Jesus to go there," he said.

"I considered myself a bit of a trend setter I think, but a lot of people have now been referring instead to the Maze and Long Kesh."

Ms Bailey was pictured from her days working at a London hotel.

A caption on the Green Party Facebook page added: "Clare was serving us some Elizabeth Taylor (minus the millions) realness!"

Political commentator Alex Kane shared a rare image from his days at Queen's University in 1975, which has prompted comparisons to The Sweeney.

Alex Kane

"My hair wasn't even fashionable then. I always remember it being truly, monumentally awful. The jacket was an abomination and 40 years later my sense of dress is just as appalling," he said.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Rigsy shared his own throwback, standing beside late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

Rigsy with Keith Flint

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford posted a picture of himself in a suit beside future colleagues Peter Robinson and the current Education Minister Peter Weir.