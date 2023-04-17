Families’ anger as airline cleared of manslaughter over crash that killed Co Down doctor Eithne Walls (28) in 2009

Irish women Jane Deasy and Aisling Butler also died in 2009 disaster which claimed 228 lives

Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Families reacted with anger after the airline and manufacturer involved in a 2009 plane crash that killed 228 people – among them Co Down doctor Eithne Walls – were cleared of involuntary manslaughter.

Air France and Airbus had denied the charge relating to the June 2009 flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, during which an Airbus A330 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean during a thunderstorm, killing people from 33 different countries.

A French court delivered the ruling on Monday following a two-month trial.

Danièle Lamy, the president of the association which represents the victims, said the families were "disgusted" that their long fight for justice had come to nothing.

"All that remains of these 14 years of waiting is despair, dismay and anger," she said

Investigators had originally argued for dropping the case, but unusually, judges overruled them and sent the case to court.

During the trial, even state prosecutors argued for acquittal, saying that the proceedings did not produce enough proof of criminal wrongdoing by the companies.

Among the dead was Dr Walls (28) from Ballygowan, who had been travelling on the flight with fellow doctors Jane Deasy (27) from Rathgar, Dublin and Aisling Butler (26) from Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Eithne and Aisling’s remains were never recovered.

The close friends had studied medicine together in Trinity College and remained friends after graduating in 2007 and were returning from a holiday when the plane came down.

Their flight had disappeared from radars over the Atlantic Ocean between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard, with the first debris only spotted at sea five days later.

It was not until 2011 that the plane - and its black box recorders - were located on the ocean floor, in an unprecedented search effort at depths of more than 13,000ft.

France's air accident investigation agency BEA found that the accident involved a cascading series of events, with no single cause.

As a storm buffeted the plane, ice crystals present at high altitudes disabled the pitot tubes, blocking speed and altitude information. The autopilot disconnected.

The crew resumed manual piloting, but with erroneous navigation data. The plane went into an aerodynamic stall, its nose pitched upward, and then it plunged.

Prosecutors laid the responsibility primarily with the pilots, who died in the crash. Airbus lawyers also blamed pilot error, and Air France said the full reasons for the crash will never be known.

Airbus and Air France had faced potential fines of up to 225,000 euros (£199,000) each if convicted.

An Associated Press investigation at the time found that Airbus had known since at least 2002 about problems with the type of pitot tubes used on the jet that crashed, but failed to replace them until after the crash.

Air France was accused of not having implemented training in the event of icing of the pitot probes despite the risks. Airbus was accused of not doing enough to urgently inform airlines and their crews about faults with the pitots or to ensure training to mitigate the risk.

The crash had lasting impacts on the industry, leading to changes in regulations for airspeed sensors and in how pilots are trained. Air France has also compensated the families of those killed in the crash.