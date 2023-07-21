‘Families are off limits in a feud’: Newtownards man speaks out after home targeted by gunman

The shooting was caught on CCTV in the early hours of Thursday morning

A woman and her four children have been left homeless after their house was targeted by a gunman in Newtownards amid an ongoing loyalist feud.

The family has been terrified following the shocking incident which was caught on CCTV in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Belfast Telegraph has spoken to the male occupant who vacated the property in the Stirling Avenue area of the West Winds estate four months ago – after being ordered out of the area.

He said that he was given assurances that his family would be safe as he blamed the "sick and disgusting" attack on the East Belfast UVF.

"My four children were inside – my eldest daughter is 23, but has severe learning difficulties with the mental age of a teenager,” he said.

"She was sitting downstairs playing a computer game when a bullet came through the front door.

"My 15-year-old son has ADHD and bi-polar, he doesn't sleep that well and had just turned off the TV when a bullet came through the living room window.

"He had cuts on his feet from the smashed glass.

"If he had have been seconds later he would be dead today and I would be burying my son this weekend."

The distraught father, whose teenage daughter and 21-year-old son were also inside the house when it was attacked, rushed to the scene to comfort them in the immediate aftermath.

"My wife left for work two minutes before the shooter turned up outside the house," he said.

"My kids phoned me in a panic and I went straight there. It's the first time I've been anywhere near the house.

"I was shocked to the core – if someone has a problem with me they should not be taking it out on my wife and kids.

"There's an old school rule – which is an unwritten law – that family members are off limits in a feud.

"What do innocent kids have to do with any of that?"

The mechanic said that a deal with East Belfast UVF was struck which meant that – so long as he stayed away from the estate – his family would have nothing to fear.

"These are the same people who were backing a protest for peace the other week warning that if a child is harmed they will take action – now they are shooting at children," he said.

"This part of the town is run by East Belfast UVF – the idea that the UDA or any other group would go into their turf and open fire without permission is ridiculous.

"It simply does not work like that, it's a big no, no – so it’s obvious the East Belfast UVF either permitted the attack, or sanctioned it themselves.

"But I have been reliably informed the man in the CCTV is one of theirs."

The exile described the traumatic impact of the attack on his wife and children who have been left with nowhere to live.

"They have left the house, they aren't in it and they aren't going back,” he said.

"They are staying with friends until they can get sorted, so right now we are all homeless.

"My eldest daughter is shaking constantly and one of the other kids was with me in work shortly after it happened when there was an innocent bang.

"They immediately lifted their hands to cover their head as if it was a gunshot.

"My son who escaped being killed by a couple of seconds says he’s ok, but he really needs routine in his life – so I think he’s going to struggle.

"Those who did this aren't loyalists at all, they are pure scum.

"Targeting women and children is sick and disgusting.”

CCTV footage shows a hooded figure dressed in dark clothing approaching the property and firing shots from what appears to be a shotgun or rifle at 12.53am.

Police said the incident may be linked to a long-running feud among drug gangs in north Down.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said criminal factions “are torturing the community” and warned it “has to stop.”

“I utterly condemn this blatant disregard for life,” the Strangford representative added.

“This sinister act is all the more sickening given there were children at home who could have been injured or killed."

DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong-Cotter has also condemned the “reckless” attack which “irresponsibly endangered life”.

“It’s made so much worse by the fact that children were in that home,” she said.

“I am asking those who know anything to get in touch with the PSNI.

"It is clear that this behaviour will only stop when we as a community pull together with the police to ensure those involved in acts like these are held accountable and subjected to the law.”

The PSNI confirmed extensive damage was caused to the door and front window of the property during what it described as “a completely irresponsible and reckless” attack which “could have had extremely serious consequences”.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive,” a spokesperson added.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in north Down.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain."

A number of properties have been targeted in and around Newtownards since March.

A total of 18 men are facing criminal charges as a result of the bitter fallout between North Down UDA and a faction of South East Antrim UDA based in Weaver’s Grange in the town.

A District Judge has previously warned that “someone is going to get killed” if the people involved are not “disabused” of the notion that they are in charge of Newtownards.