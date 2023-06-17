Families bereaved by addiction take stand at Stormont, stressing ‘we can’t keep turning our backs’

Demonstration at the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont remembering those who have died through addiction and homeless. Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Cllr Paul McCusker lays shoes at the steps of Stormont during the event (Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Ella McMahon and her granddaughter Abbie holding an image of Shéa McMahon during Saturday's event at Stormont (Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

A safe injecting room in Belfast city centre is needed to stop people turning their backs on those affected by drug addiction, a woman who lost her grandson to drugs last year has said.

An event organised by The People’s Kitchen Belfast at Stormont saw 212 pairs of shoes placed on the steps of Parliament Buildings to represent the number of drugs-related deaths in 2021.

Among those present was Ella McMahon, whose grandson Shéa McMahon (20) died in July 2022 after a long struggle with addiction which began following the death of his uncle Gerard in 2016.

Ella said a safe injecting space in Belfast could have helped save Shéa’s life.

“It started to spiral out of control. It was just terrible. He talked to his mother like he had a devil inside of him; it wasn’t him,” she said.

“It was pure helplessness. You are pulling your hair out because you know the only way out of this is death. The flesh was falling off him: he wasn’t able to hold a dinner in his stomach. All he wanted was drugs. He’d have done anything as long as there were drugs at the end of it.”

Unable to cope living at home and with the grip of his addiction strengthening, Shéa took to living on the streets.

“He was found passed out and unresponsive on the Dublin Road one time. His heart wasn’t beating and the [paramedics] gave him that injection and got it beating again,” said Ella.

“We knew then there was no going back. He was in different hostels, but they all allowed drugs; they were no good for anybody. This addiction kept chasing him. He used to sit at the table, with his head in his hands, and cry, saying: ‘I’m not well. I can’t do this.’

“People can’t keep turning their backs on these wee girls and boys. They’re only kids — they haven’t matured.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids like Shéa, and you only have to talk to them and they’ll tell you why it’s happening and why they need help.

“They want to be back in their mammy and daddy’s arms again in the house, lying slouched on the chair, but they can’t do it because of the addiction.”

Cllr Paul McCusker lays shoes at the steps of Stormont during the event (Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Independent Belfast City councillor Paul McCusker said the event held at Stormont was about remembering those who had died.

“Some families think their loved ones are remembered as a statistic — and that should never happen,” he said.

“They deserve to be remembered and they also deserve a better chance in life.

“We know it’s a significant problem in Northern Ireland, in terms of people caught up in drug addiction who quite often can’t access support.

“Having no Executive doesn’t help either. People are dying because there are no decisions around how services are delivered.

“The devastation drugs are causing in communities is ripping them apart; it’s ripping families apart.

“And when we see, year on year, more people dying, we worry for the new figures coming out. Unfortunately, we feel that they are going to rise.”