Families hail move to hike death driver sentences

Two families who united to call for stiffer penalties after losing teenage children to dangerous drivers have welcomed plans to impose a maximum 20-year prison sentence on those convicted of the crime.

The sentence will increase from the current maximum 14-year jail term, Justice Minister Naomi Long has proposed.

Mrs Long outlined the move during a meeting with Peter and Niamh Dolan from Omagh, who lost their son Enda (18) during his first term at Queen's University in October 2014.

He was struck by killer driver David Stewart.

Stewart, who was high on drink and drugs, drove with the teenager on the roof of his van for 800 yards before crashing in south Belfast.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to seven years.

This was later increased on appeal to nine years, with half served in prison.

The Dolans came together with the parents of Lesley-Ann McCarragher to ensure other families receive justice, not only to see offenders appropriately charged, but also to ensure there is adequate deterrent.

Lesley-Ann, from Armagh, was 19 when she was killed while jogging in April 2016.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver Nathan Finn sped from the scene, leaving his victim lying on the road.

Jailed for nine years, Finn successfully had his sentence cut by 12 months on appeal.

Last autumn a public consultation indicated a huge majority in support of harsher sentences for death drivers.

Peter Dolan has long believed the existing maximum sentence of 14 years "never reflected the devastation and heartbreak caused to the families of victims".

He said: "This planned increase to 20 years is a step in the right direction and people need a deterrent because 14 years for death by dangerous driving is not enough. Given all the tragedies in relation to this, nobody in Northern Ireland has ever received that maximum sentence."

Expressing their relief, Lesley-Ann's parents Liz and James added: "As the minister acknowledged, this will not help us or the Dolan family, but we can say we fought and pushed to ensure a change. There has to be a broader recognition of the high level of risk caused by dangerous driving and associated offending."