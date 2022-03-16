Families lap up Belfast’s free ‘Paddy’s Eve’ concert

Council kicks off celebrations with gig hosted by BBC’s Lynette Fay and comic Paddy Raff

Big turnout: People gathered in Custom House Square for the St Patrick’s Eve show. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

St Patrick’s Day celebrations kicked off in musical style in Belfast on Wednesday night, with a free ‘Paddy’s Eve’ concert at Custom House Square.

The event was hosted by BBC Radio Ulster presenter Lynette Fay and the Belfast comedian Paddy Raff.

It featured an array of talents from across the island.

Families were treated to stage highlights from the Duncairn Creative Collective, a brand new collaborative project that brings together more than 20 independent musicians from different backgrounds and genres.

There were also memorable performances from the Irish duo Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, rising star Tolü Makay, Lisburn singer-songwriter Joshua Burnside and Armagh-born tin whistle and flute player Brian Finnegan.

Belfast City Council estimated that around 4,000 people attended the free event.

It is anticipating “a great turnout” for the main parade on Thursday, titled ‘We Are All Patrick’.

Starting at City Hall at 1pm, the colourful procession will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street, before finishing on Donegall Street, close to Writers’ Square.

This year’s parade — the first since 2019 — has been created by Beat Carnival, and will feature a pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performances.

A giant Patrick will journey through the streets of Belfast with his hound Spiorad (meaning spirit of adventure) and his huge cloak, elegantly patchwork-fashioned from expressions of people and groups throughout Belfast.

The theme of this year’s parade is celebrating all individuals and community organisations who will play their part in the city’s shared future, reminding us that ‘We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast’.

Prior to this, runners participating in the Spar Craic 10K will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am before finishing at Ormeau Park in the south of the city.

Police have advised road users to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast due to the high number of events.

A traffic management system and signage will be in place, with motorists asked to follow any directions issued by the PSNI.

The police also urged residents and visitors to “enjoy all that Belfast has to offer safely”.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick warned that any “overindulgences in alcohol” that lead to antisocial or violent behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

He said that, alongside colleagues from the council, universities and schools, police “have again been working hard to highlight that the Holyland area of south Belfast is a residential area, not a party or nightlife destination”.

The area is popular with students and has witnessed thousands of young people flocking to its streets on St Patrick’s Day for parties that sometimes result in criminality.

Police have launched a crackdown on problem behaviour in the neighbourhood named Operation Exposure.

Officers have asked parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children are and to warn them about “the impact of underage drinking”.

Those intending to go out for a few drinks have been urged to leave their cars at home and use alternative means of transport, with the PSNI reminding motorists that “drink-driving laws will, as always, be robustly enforced during St Patrick’s Day and across the weekend”.

Other St Patrick’s events will be in full flow across Northern Ireland on Thursday, with Derry city to host its Spring Carnival Parade, which aims to feature more than 500 participants.

Foyleside Shopping Centre will be hosting a ‘Feel Lucky’ event from 12 to 2pm, featuring Irish dancing, traditional music, face painting, balloon modelling and more.

Armagh city, where St Patrick built his great stone church in 445AD, making it the centre of the church in Ireland, will have its parade at 2.30pm.

It will be followed by a family fun afternoon, with free admission, in the Shambles Market until 5pm.

In Tyrone, meanwhile, Strabane and Cookstown will be hosting their own parades, kicking off at 2pm and 2.30pm respectively.

Omagh’s town centre will host a programme of music and dance throughout the afternoon.

Mid Ulster District Council will be having a free day of celebrations in Dungannon from 1pm to 5pm.

In Fermanagh, Enniskillen town centre will be full of street entertainment, and the castle is hosting an exciting programme for families with food vendors and a craft fair.

In Co Down, you can visit St Patrick’s grave at the cathedral in Downpatrick, followed by an array of free celebrations commencing at noon in the town’s St Patrick’s Square.

Whatever happens, be prepared for a green and orange St Patrick’s Day, with rare ‘blood rain’ potentially falling on Northern Ireland on Thursday.

It is currently sweeping across Europe, triggered by a huge Saharan dust storm.

Blood rain happens when red-coloured sand or dust finds its way into clouds, giving the rain a red appearance as it falls.

Satellite images published by the Met Office hint that the dust clouds could make their way from North Africa towards the island of Ireland.

Pictures from Portugal, Germany and Spain have shown the sky glowing an orange colour because of the phenomenon.