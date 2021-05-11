Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims ‘elated and relieved’ as their loved ones are declared innocent

The families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre have spoken of their elation after their loved ones were declared wholly innocent.

Families respectfully applauded as Justice Mrs Keegan delivered her findings in Belfast's International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Relatives of 10 people killed during disorder in west Belfast in August 1971 gathered to hear the coroner's findings after many years of campaigning.

Nine of those were killed by the British Army without just reason, while the coroner was unable to say who shot John McKerr outside Corpus Christi Church.

Mr McKerr's daughter Anne Ferguson said she was not disappointed the coroner was unable to say who exactly had killed her father, but was delighted he had been declared an innocent man.

"I'm elated, absolutely delighted. It was too long, that's the shame of it, but I'm absolutely delighted," she said following the verdicts.

"We set out to prove his innocence and that was said very forcibly today, we got the result we set out to get.

"It has been a long haul but today makes it worth it. I wondered, with the length of time that had passed, whether it was all going to be worth it in the end, it is. Ten tonnes have been lifted in weight off our shoulders."

Mr McKerr previously served in the British Army during the Second World War.

"To hear it said publically that my father was innocent, that was all we wanted," Mrs Ferguson said.

"He lost his hand in the war, he had no affiliation with any group, apart from the British Legion."

Mother-of-eight Joan Connolly was also killed during the unrest, her daughters Philomena Morrison and Joan Connolly said they had "mixed emotions" following the verdicts.

They emotionally recounted the story of the last time they saw their mother.

Upon hearing the verdict they said they felt "elated" and a "sense of relief".

"It's brilliant after all the years us sisters can have some inner peace," Ms Connolly said.

"We have cleared her name, she was innocent and they all are innocent and we have got justice and truth today and that's all that matters."

Joseph Murphy's daughter Janet Donnelly said she was happy her father's name had finally been cleared.

"I always knew my daddy was an innocent man but now the world knows," she said.

"The official version 50 years ago that the people murdered in Ballymurphy were gunmen, gunwomen, today they were all exonerated as innocent civilians killed on the streets of Belfast.

"It was emotional, it's a long, long journey, it's been very emotional for all the families, we have waited 50 years to get our loved ones proved innocent."

John Teggart, whose father Daniel was among those killed, said he felt "fantastic" when the verdict was read out.

"The family is ecstatic, it's absolutely amazing. All our loved ones are declared innocent," he said.

"It was a very emotional day, a very happy day, that's the main point, it's something we have campaigned for, for many, many years."

He also paid tribute to the work of Mrs Justice Keegan during the inquest.

"All the years of hard work, all the families worked day and night, it was a 24-hour campaign, you woke up in the morning and you thought of the campaign, you went to sleep thinking of the campaign, that's come to an end," Mr Teggart said.

He said the families would now take a period of time to regroup.

"We're going to focus on today, the day where all our loved ones were innocent. That was what we campaigned for, we campaigned very hard and that's what we've done, that's what we're going to focus on," Mr Teggart said.

"We'll regroup in the weeks to come and decide what our next step, if any, for now we've corrected history and this is an example of why there should never be an amnesty (for military veterans who served in Northern Ireland), because of today."