Families of Ballymurphy Massacre victims hold final anniversary march in west Belfast

The families of victims shot dead by British soldiers in Ballymurphy have held what will be the last formal anniversary march in west Belfast on Sunday.

Relatives and friends of the victims set off from Springfield Park and passed many of the places where the victims were killed.

Replacing the annual event, going forward the families of the victims will instead hold a Walk of Truth following the same route.

Ten people were killed in Belfast by the Army during three days of gunfire in the neighbourhood. The shootings became known as the Ballymurphy massacre.

Members of the Parachute Regiment moved into the area in an operation launched following the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland.

The victims included a priest trying to aid one of the wounded and a mother-of-eight. Another man later died of heart failure.

In 2021 an inquest found that the victims were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.