Families of Glenanne Gang victims have 'legal and moral right' to the truth

The lead investigator of a review into the killings of the loyalist Glenanne Gang has said the victims' families have a "legal and moral right" to the truth.

Former Bedfordshire Police chief Jon Boutcher, who is also heading up three other Troubles probes, was speaking after the terms of reference for the review were agreed.

The Glenanne Gang has been linked to dozens of murders carried out in the 1970s and 80s, which have been dogged by allegations of collusion.

Several members of the gang were serving members of the police and security services.

The review was commissioned following a Court of Appeal ruling in July, 2019 that that bereaved relatives were being denied their legitimate expectation that an independent police team will oversee a probe into the killings.

I have already met a number of families affected by these incredibly sad events and have been touched by their great strength and the honesty and integrity of their efforts to find the truth Jon Boutcher

Jon Boutcher will lead a team of investigators tasked with identifying the composition of the gang and establishing whether a review of the cases as a whole suggests wider issues of collusion.

The review will employ independent legal counsel, an Independent Steering Group and a Victim Focus Group.

No ex-members of the RUC, PSNI, Ministry of Defence or intelligence agencies will be part of the investigation team.

Former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher is to leading the review (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Boutcher said his aim is find truth for the families and be in a position to "answer their previously unanswered questions".

“I have already met a number of families affected by these incredibly sad events and have been touched by their great strength and the honesty and integrity of their efforts to find the truth," he added.

"They are a remarkable group of families both collectively and as individuals. Their stories are incredibly moving and they have both a legal and moral right to the truth."

Last July's Court of Appeal case was brought by Edward Barnard, whose 13-year-old brother Patrick was among four people killed in a St Patrick's Day bombing at the Hillcrest Bar in Dungannon in March, 1976.

The no-warning attack was allegedly carried out by the gang, who are reported to have been based at a farm in Glenanne, Co Armagh.

In 1981, UVF member Garnet James Busby received a life sentence after admitting his role in the bombing.

Other attacks the Glenanna Gang are suspected of being responsible for include the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings, in which 33 people were killed, and the notorious 1975 Miami Showband Massacre.

The scene of the bomb attack in Monaghan in 1974

Jon Boutcher is also leading Operation Kenova, a probe into killings carried out by the British agent known as Stakeknife.

He is also in charge of independent investigations into the killing of three RUC officers in Co Armagh in 1982 and the shooting death of mother-of-one Jean Smyth-Campbell in west Belfast in 1972.