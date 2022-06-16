Families of slain RUC officers vow to fight on for justice

Fresh appeal for officers shot dead by IRA in Lurgan 25 years ago

The children of two RUC officers killed in Lurgan 25 years ago today by the IRA have made an emotional appeal for information, saying they want justice for their fathers.

Constable John Graham (34), from Richhill, and reserve constable David Johnston (30), from Lisburn, had been conducting a beat patrol in the Church Walk area of the town on June 16, 1997, when two gunmen ran up behind them and shot them at close range.

Doctors from a nearby surgery had tried to save the pair, but they died at the scene.

Both were married with young families. Mr Graham had three daughters aged 10, seven and two, while Mr Johnston had two sons aged seven and three.

The families have now called on anyone with information to help them find justice after 25 years of “unimaginable pain”.

Mr Graham’s daughter Abbie said the last time she saw him alive was as she left for school on the morning of his murder.

“When we left him, he was sitting in the kitchen, with my younger sister on his knee, feeding her peanut butter toast,” she said.

“After we left him, daddy went into work that morning and never came home. I can’t begin to describe the devastation of losing a parent at such a young age. I can’t tell you how hard it is to watch your own mother’s heart break before you.

“What I can tell you is that one of the only hopes we have to this day is that whoever committed this crime could be brought to justice. All I can do is ask, or even beg, that anyone with any information, no matter how small, or seemingly insignificant, to please come forward and help us.

“We needed our daddy then and we still need him today, but right now we also need you, so please help us to get justice for our dads.”

David Johnston with Louie and Joshua celebrating Christmas

Mr Johnston’s son Louie said: “Five seconds was all it took to change the course of our family’s history and take our dad away, leaving 25 years of unimaginable pain, loss and longing for our wonderful daddy.

“Not defined by the uniform he wore, daddy met all based on the content of their character. Dad was moved with compassion to serve the local community, was full of love and was loved by his family deeply.

“We ask anyone with information to please come forward and help us once again change the course of our family’s history as we seek justice.”

Detective superintendent Stephen Wright said the two gunmen may have been disguised wearing wigs and are believed to have made their escape in a green Rover 216 car, resgistration VTM YIJ 2371, that was later found burnt out in the Kilwilkie estate in the town.

Detective Wright said: “I believe that someone must have seen the gunmen before or after the attack or will know who these individuals were. Did you see them make their escape after the attack? Did you see the green coloured Rover car in the vicinity of Church Walk or being abandoned and set on fire in the Kilwilkie estate?

“In the years since these brutal murders circumstances and allegiances may have changed, lifestyles change and I want those who know who was involved to search their consciences and come forward to the police.”