Families of Troubles victims say UK Government’s legacy Bill is a bid to conceal the truth

Shoes, photos and newspapers clippings spell out the word 'NO' at the Guildhall. Image: Martin McKeown.

Families holding images of their loved ones at the Guildhall. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Families of Troubles’ victims have voiced their opposition to a legacy Bill being rushed through parliament which they say is a means of concealing the truth and an affront to the Good Friday Agreement.

The House of Commons is due to hear the second reading of the Conservative party’s Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill – what victims’ campaigners have described as the ‘bill of shame’.

To coincide, Relatives for Justice, The Pat Finucane Centre, the Bloody Sunday Trust, the Ballymurphy Massacre families and the Springhill/Westrock massacre families urged other bereaved families to join them in protest against the bill in Derry and Belfast.

Families gathered at the Guildhall around 1pm on Tuesday where they held photos of their loved ones.

Shoes were placed on the ground representing lost lives and spelling out the word ‘NO’, alongside a banner which said: “3,600+ dead, 40,000+ injured – set the truth free.”

They expressed concerns about the Bill being fast-tracked through parliament, ignoring victims’ voices and avoiding the level of scrutiny expected for such a Bill.

Paul O’Connor of the Pat Finucane Centre said it is the same British Government that has locked the file of Paul Whitters – a 15-year-old schoolboy killed by a plastic bullet in 1981 – so when they say “truth recovery” families know that means there will be “no information and no recovery”.

Billy McGreanery, whose uncle William who was shot dead by a soldier in 1971, said an apology his family received from the UK Government in 2013 “means nothing” if there is “no lawful action” and families cannot expect “the most basic right of justice”.

“Nobody should be above the rule of law,” he added.

Stephen McConomy (11), was killed after being shot in the back of the head with a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier while playing with friends.

Speaking at the Guildhall, his brother Emmett said the government is trying to provide legal cover for soldiers who committed crimes in Ireland.

“Every victim of this conflict with one sweep of the Secretary of State’s pen will see their legal rights and processes removed forever,” he continued.

“Furthermore, those who murdered our loved ones will never be held accountable for their actions. They wish to re-write what happened here and want to block any means of truth being told.

“They want to victim blame our loved ones, their sole aim is to bury the truth and the murderous actions of the British Army and RUC. To bury their collusions of this dirty war."

He added that it is a “direct challenge” to the Good Friday Agreement and peace process.

Marie Newton. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Marie Newton (Toland), spoke of her husband and father of seven, John Toland, who was shot dead by the UFF in the Happy Landing pub in 1976. No-one who saw it would admit to knowing who did it.

She said the legacy bill is “scandalous” and has to be “wiped out” as she vowed to fight it “every hour of every day”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the British government have announced that the next stage of the Legacy Bill will be done as a Committee of the Whole House.

“This basically means there will be very little scrutiny of the details of the bill. This illustrates again that this bill is a total imposition,” the Foyle MP added.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission Chief Commissioner Alyson Kilpatrick has also warned that the UK Government’s proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is incompatible with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.