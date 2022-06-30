Families of two victims killed during Troubles lodge Supreme Court legal challenge over Westminster legislation

Relatives of two victims killed during the Troubles have lodged a legal challenge to the Supreme Court in London over the UK Government’s legacy proposals.

Patricia Burns and Daniel McCready previously sought an advisory judgment from Belfast High Court on the proposals under human rights law.

However, this was rejected by both the High Court and NI Court of Appeal earlier this year.

A legacy Bill is currently progressing through Westminster which will offer immunity to people who are deemed to have co-operated with the information retrieval body, although criminal prosecutions could still take place.

Speaking through their legal representatives Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors & Advocates, the relatives of the victims are seeking the Supreme Court to declare the Troubles proposals “unconstitutional” and “unlawful” under Articles 2 & 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

“I am extremely concerned that there is a real lack of understanding and knowledge in Westminster about the Troubles and the damage this Bill will do in Northern Ireland if enacted,” said Ms Burns.

“An advisory judgment from the Supreme Court could not be more important at the minute to educate parliament.

“I have said before and I repeat again that if we wait until this Bill becomes law it will be too late.”

Ms Burns’ father Thomas Burns was shot by the Army as he left the Glenpark Social club in north Belfast on July 12, 1972.

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General has denied a request for a fresh inquest, despite admitting the original inquest was wrong in fact and law.

As an ex-serviceman, Mr Burns had served in the Royal Navy for 10 years before returning to Belfast to live with his wife and four children.

Mr McCready’s uncle Jim McCann was one of six men known as the New Lodge Six believed to have been killed by the Army in 1973.

All six were unarmed at the time but the Army had initially stated they had been shot during a gun battle.

In February this year the Attorney General granted a fresh inquest, but no date has been set.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns defended the legislation around the Troubles, claiming it was a "compromise" to address the past.