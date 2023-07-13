Families out in force to enjoy Magherafelt Twelfth

On parade in Magherafelt, Rev William McCrea proudly displays his 50 year medal from Curran Lol 121, presented to him on the morning of the Twelfth.

A family day out for the Jones family, Ryan, Matthew, Alfie, Trevor and Gareth at Magherafelt

The Wright family from Garvagh who marched together, Lewis, Jake, David, Ben and Andy

There were flags, bands and even a pirate ship on display as the Twelfth came to Magherafelt.

The town hosted the districts from south Londonderry, with a large crowd watching on.

Taking in seven surrounding districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Moneymore, Tamlaght O’Crilly and Tobermore, the host district Magherafelt led the one and a half mile route to the field, taking in the town centre.

Almost 50 bands and lodges took part this year, with the emphasis placed very much on family fun, with a pirate play ship at the entrance to the field to keep kids amused.

Amongst the Orangemen on parade was one who had seen it all many times before. Rev William McCrea was proudly wearing his 50 year medal, presented to him by Curran LOL 121 earlier in the morning.

“It was a proud moment, certainly a lovely occasion on the morning of the Twelfth. A great way to start the day,” he said. “And there’s no better way to celebrate that than parading on my old stomping ground of Magherafelt.

“I can remember being a boy and leading Chambre LOL 171 from Stewartstown on days like this. My father was Grand Master, and his father before that so we McCreas have been around for a while.

“And I’ve no intention of slowing down. I’m grateful that I am still able to walk, and I’m proud to do so.

“We didn’t always have times like these. A lot of people died so we could have these freedoms to celebrate and while we take delight in the people who are able to be with us today, we always remember those who cannot.

“I still treat days like this as a privilege. And I look on every day as a gift. To see so many young families out to enjoy the day certainly fills the spirit.”

In the field along the Moneymore Road, Deputy County Grand Master James Evans was all smiles as the first half of the parade passed off in sunshine.

“Today has gone brilliantly,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see so many families in the field, pulling their picnics out of the boots of their cars. It’s certainly been a great day for families.

“There’s been no hassle, everyone is nice and relaxed and it’s been a Twelfth full of enjoyment. That’s what we all like to see.”

Alongside him, County Grand Chaplain Joseph Andrews said he was impressed at the smoothness of the event.

County Grand Chaplain Joseph Andrews and Deputy Grand Master James Evans in Magherafelt on The Twelfth.

“When you see so many people, so many bands, you do wonder how it can all go so well, but Magherafelt seems well used to this level of organisation now. Everyone seems to know exactly what they’re supposed to be doing and where they’re supposed to be doing it.

“It all makes the day so much easier to enjoy.

“But my role in coming here today is to ensure that the religious side of the Twelfth stays in the minds of everyone. A reminder that the Orange Order was founded on Christian principles.

“It’s always a privilege to be involved in days like this.”

The banging of the drums and the shrill of the pipes rested through lunch time and in typical Northern Ireland fashion the weather turned from warm sunshine to dark clouds in an instant.

Hailstones, then thunder and lightning, sent bandsmen scurrying for their pac-a-macs and families hurriedly huddling in the back of cars, which had all been parked in prime position along the route the night before in usual south Derry style.

But as the bands began to gather for their return journey through the town, the watery sunshine returned.

The other main Co Londonderry parade was held in Coleraine where Macosquin LOL No8 played host.

Around 50,000 spectators, boosted by holiday makers on the north coast, gathered to watch visiting districts City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No2 and Limavady District LOL No6 in the demonstration.