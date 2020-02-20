Families 'plunged into sadness,' says MLA after two die in horror Ballymena crash

Police at the scene of the fatal collision. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

A man and woman aged in their 20s were killed in a two-car crash in Co Antrim on Wednesday.

It happened on Duneany Road in Glarryford, near Ballymena, around 2.05pm.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the crash, which involved a yellow Citroen and a white Honda.

The PSNI confirmed that the female driver and male passenger of the Citroen were pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the accident has “plunged families into sadness”.

“Yet again there are more deaths on our roads,” he added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families because, again, they have to deal with the tragedy of a road traffic accident.”

TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said “one can only imagine” the pain which has been visited upon the victims’ loved ones.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that the accident on the Duneany Road, Glarryford, has resulted in the death of a young man and woman,” he said.

“The air ambulance, along with ambulance crews, fire brigade and police, arrived on the scene.

“But unfortunately there was nothing they could do.

“We do not know the circumstances of this accident, but once again it is a reminder of how dangerous the roads can be.

“I would appeal for all road users to take extra care when travelling.

“We have already had more than enough tragedy and I don’t want to see any more lives cut short.”

Fellow TUV councillor Christopher Jamieson also offered his thoughts and prayers to the families involved.

Ulster Unionist councillor Robin Cherry said he was “disappointed and sad” that families have been once again “thrown into trauma”.

“I pass on my condolences to all of the families,” he added.

PSNI Inspector Marty Mullan said police are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Duneany Road yesterday afternoon prior to or around the time of the collision.

He also asked those who recorded any dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

“The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number CCS 853 190220,” continued the inspector.

A spokesperson for the NIAS explained that after receiving the report of the collision yesterday afternoon two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one doctor were all dispatched to the scene.

The air ambulance was also tasked.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital,” stated the NIAS spokesperson.

The Duneany Road remained closed on Wednesday night.

The latest accident brings the number of road fatalities this year to 12.