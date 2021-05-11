Families welcome Ballymurphy Massacre ruling as 'correcting history', as cavalcade of supporters in west Belfast celebrate verdict

Ten people who were shot dead in west Belfast 50 years ago were innocent civilians, coroner rules.

A cavalcade of supporters and cars waving flags bearing the word "innocent" have made their way around the Ballymurphy area on Tuesday evening, following the verdict into the killing of ten people in the area in 1971.

Cars were driven around west Belfast as people gathered on the streets clapping and cheering as the families of the Ballymurphy victims drove past.

Earlier on Tuesday, the families welcomed the verdict into the deaths of their relatives, as they said Tuesday was about "correcting history".

A cavalcade takes place in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast following the Ballymurphy massacre inquest on May 11, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Ten people killed during disorder in the west Belfast area in August 1971 were innocent civilians, a coroner ruled.

None of those killed were members of a paramilitary organisation, had a weapon or posed a threat and all but one were killed by the British Army with unjustified force, the inquest was told.

Relatives of the deceased clapped as Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan read out her judgments at the International Convention Centre in Belfast on Tuesday.

The verdicts come after a long campaign by relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast between August 9-11 1971. Among those killed were a local Catholic priest and a mother of eight.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon following the verdicts, the families issued a statement saying the victims and families had "finally had their names cleared".

John Teggart, the son of victim Daniel Teggart, said: "During the inquest we had to sit through 100-days of evidence. It wasn’t easy, in fact it was awful. What gave us the strength to get through was the knowledge that every day of evidence was another blow to the MOD.

"It has taken us 50-years to get to this point. We are just ordinary families from Ballymurphy but we have held the British Government and Ministry of Defence to account. We hope today will give strength to all other families. It can be done, don’t give up, you will succeed.

“These lies end today with Justice Keegan’s verdict.

“We have corrected history today. The inquest confirmed that the soldiers who came to the area, supposedly to protect us, but they turned their guns on us."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said Tuesday's ruling into the Ballymurphy Massacre is a day for the victims and the truth.

Speaking after the ruling, Sinn Fein vice-president Ms O'Neill said her thoughts are with the families of the victims, adding their efforts over the years to find justice has been vindicated.

"For five decades they have campaigned with dignity and determination for the truth about what happened to their loved ones and despite all the setbacks they have kept going with such resilience and resolve," she stated. "Today is their day; it is a day for truth.

"What happened in Ballymurphy was state murder and for decades the British government have covered it up. Now the truth has been laid bare for all to see."

The First Minister Arlene Foster also commented following the verdict, writing online: "This has been a long road for the Ballymurphy families. 50-years later, the court has considered the evidence and the findings should be accepted. I commend the families for their tenacity.

"Lots of lessons to be learned. Grief is grief. Justice must be blind. Too many empty chairs across NI and unanswered questions."

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: "I want to acknowledge the terrible hurt that has been caused to the families of Francis Quinn, Father Hugh Mullan, Noel Phillips, Joan Connolly, Daniel Teggart, Joseph Murphy, Edward Doherty, John Laverty, Joseph Corr, and John McKerr.

"I pay tribute to the great patience with which their families have conducted themselves during their determined campaign, which has lasted almost 50 years.

"The Government will carefully consider the extensive findings set out by the Coroner, but it is clear that those who died were entirely innocent of wrongdoing.

"This Government is clear that the current system for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles is not working for anyone - in particular, the families of the bereaved, such as those who lost loved ones in Ballymurphy in 1971, whose grief has been compounded by the long and difficult process of waiting for answers for so many years.

"This Government wants to deliver a way forward that will provide information about what happened during the Troubles in a way that helps families get the answers they want and lays the foundation for greater reconciliation and a shared future for all communities."

How reaction to the verdict unfolded: