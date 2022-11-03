Family and friends of Ryan McNab gather in Bangor for funeral of murdered 31-year-old

Family and friends at the funeral of Ryan McNab at S Clarke & Son’s Funeral Church, Bangor. Pacemaker

Family and friends of Ryan McNab gathered in Bangor on Thursday afternoon as the 31-year-old’s funeral service took place.

Dozens gathered at S Clarke & Son’s Funeral Church to remember the father-of-one who was beaten to death at a flat on Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey last month.

Mr McNab’s coffin was draped in the colours of Glentoran Football Club, as his daughter and other family members followed behind into the church.

Last month Mr McNab’s family described him as a “loving son, brother, and daddy and a Glentoran and Liverpool fanatic.”

"We will miss him so much, especially his beautiful little girl Ryleigh,” they added.

Last month 24-year-old Mark Doak of Barna Square in the Rathcoole area appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering Mr McNab.

Doak claimed he performed the fatal wrestling-style hold on Ryan McNab in self-defence after being struck over the head with a vodka bottle during a drinking session.

The defendant was refused bail after District Judge Oonagh Mullan cited the seriousness of the charge and ongoing police investigation.

Doak was remanded in custody, to appear in court again on November 21.

A funeral notice for Mr McNab described him as the “dearly loved” son of Sharon, daddy of Ryleigh, “loving brother” of Corey and the “much loved” grandson of Jim and the late Mary McNab.