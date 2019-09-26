Family and friends of writer Colin McAlpin say a final farewell

Family and friends gathered in Belfast yesterday to pay their final respects to author and journalist Colin McAlpin.

Mr McAlpin (77), who was diagnosed with cancer in the summer, died last Friday.

He had been undergoing treatment at the Belfast City Hospital Cancer Centre for five weeks, and had been sharing his experiences of fighting the disease. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in an interview in the Belfast Telegraph last month, saying he had been overwhelmed by the number of well-wishes and prayers after his daughter revealed the news of his illness.

Mr McAlpin (below) won many awards during a long career as a sports, features and arts and entertainment editor for various newspapers. He was also a regular broadcaster on BBC NI and in recent years had worked mainly as a travel writer.

Addressing mourners at his funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium, independent celebrant Sam Hanna paid tribute to "a storyteller who always remained young at heart".

Mr McAlpin is survived by his daughter Heidi, son-in-law Ray, grandchildren Scarlett and Freddie and ex-wife Brenda, with whom he remained "close friends".