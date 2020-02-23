Family and friends pay their last respects to Naomi Lynn after fatal Co Antrim crash

Family and friends carry the coffin of Naomi Lynn from Portglenone First Presbyterian Church following her funeral

Grieving family and friends of an "artistic and highly talented" student - who died alongside a man in a road smash in Co Antrim last week - came together to pay their last respects at her funeral.

Queen's University student Naomi Lynn, who was in her early 20s, was the driver of one of two cars involved in the collision at Glarryford.

The male passenger who died was Andy Burke (23) from Antrim.

Ms Lynn's funeral service took place on Sunday afternoon in Portglenone First Presbyterian Church, where Naomi had once been a member of the Girls' Brigade. At the service, Ms Lynn's mother Barbara paid a moving tribute to her daughter, describing a talented, creative and sporting young woman who had been working at a Starbucks coffee shop to help support her studies.

Rev Albert Baxter, who officiated at the funeral, said Ms Lynn's death was a tragedy.

"She was studying architecture at Queen's and was due to graduate this summer," he said.

"Naomi was hard working, artistic and highly talented, and was well-liked and well thought-of by everyone who knew her."

Ms Lynn and Mr Burke had just ended their shift at the airport coffee outlet and were on their way to meet a colleague when the fatal collision happened later Wednesday. The female driver of the other car involved was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Ms Lynn was buried at Cullybackey New Cemetery.