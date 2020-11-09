Family appeal on anniversary of Leslie White murder

The family of a man who disappeared and was murdered 10 years ago has vowed to continue to fight for justice as they appeal for information.

Leslie White (69) from Armagh was last seen on Saturday November 6, 2010.

"Ten years ago Leslie White went to meet with some people that he knew. He never returned," his family said.

"In an act that echoes the darkest days of Northern Ireland's past, Leslie was murdered and his body disposed of in an unknown way. These persons would have been the last faces that Leslie saw." They added: "We appeal to anyone out there who maybe saw something 10 years ago that didn't seem right. Perhaps there are persons out there who have direct knowledge of events and are troubled by that knowledge. Perhaps it is simply the right thing to do."

Outlining Mr White's last known movements as he appealed for information, Assistant Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: "Leslie met with his daughter at a restaurant in Lurgan on November 6, 2010.

"When talking to her he stated that he was going to go to Dublin. He made arrangements to call her later that night when he got back from Dublin. He also told her that he would see her the next day at a family gathering that had already been arranged.

"However, she never heard from him or saw him again.

"We believe Leslie left Lurgan at approximately 1pm on Saturday, November 6. He was driving a blue Citroen Xsara, registration CNZ 7096. We understand the last person to speak to Leslie was a friend of his via mobile phone just before 6pm.

"At this time we believe Leslie may have been in the Antrim area. Enquiries revealed that Leslie's car was parked in Dublin Airport long stay car park on Monday, November 8, 2010.

"We are keen to trace the movements of Leslie's car between his disappearance on Saturday, November 6 and the parking of his car at Dublin airport on Monday, November 8.

"Detectives are also keen to trace the movements of a silver Vauxhall Cavalier car, registration number JKZ 3331, between Saturday, November 6 and Monday, November 8."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

Crimestoppers and the victim's family are also offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity receives that leads to a successful arrest and conviction.