Family ask public for help in search for missing Lisburn man Roy William McKee

Roy McKee hasn't been seen since Monday. Picture: PSNI.

The family of missing Lisburn man Roy William McKee are appealing to the public to help find him.

Mr McKee, who is suffering from poor mental health, was last seen on Monday around 8.30am on Finaghy Road South, Finaghy.

He was wearing a navy jumper, a dark blue shirt and light brown shorts.

Sharing an appeal on social media, Mr McKee’s daughter Hannah wrote: “Please message me if you have seen any sightings.

“Our dad is extremely unwell in regards to his mental health. We are now on day three and so worried.”

If anyone has any information regarding Mr McKee’s whereabouts, you can call the PSNI on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1398 October 11.