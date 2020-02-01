Family concerned for welfare of missing Antrim man

The family of a missing 54-year-old Antrim man are becoming "increasingly concerned for his welfare".

Patrick was last seen in the Antrim area on Wednesday January 29 at around 1am.

He is is described as being around 5”6 in height, slim build and has short dark hair.

Patrick has a number of tattoos including a Celtic Cross on his arms and has a scar on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue anorak with blue jeans.

Police would ask Patrick or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with them at Antrim Station on 101, quoting reference number 1759 29/01/20.