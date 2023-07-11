Family delight after toddler Fionn goes viral for Croke Park picture

Fionn watches on as Clare vs Kilkenny in the Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final at Croke Park (Credit: INPHO/James Crombie)

The family of toddler Fionn McGivern have spoken about an “incredible” last few days after the boy went viral online showing his support to Kilkenny at Croke Park during the weekend.

Two-year-old Fionn and his family were watching the Kilkenny Vs Clare hurling match when he was famously snapped in the stairway of the stands.

The family had been delighted with Kilkenny’s winning result on Sunday, but were shocked to see Fionn was going viral on Twitter.

“It was incredible, the past few days everyone has been texting and ringing about it, it’s a good feeling, it’s a class picture, you are never going to get a shot like that again,” Fionn’s dad Brendan said.

The family explained the photo will be a lovely memory of Fionn’s first visit to Croke Park, but Brendan doubts it will be his last.

“He loves going to the matches, just loves every minute of it.

“This was his first time at Croke Park but I take him to matches around home all the time, he watches with his sister and his auntie and uncles,” Brendan added.

Fionn was born into a GAA loving family, his sister Molly, (11), is a star player and Brendan thinks Fionn will follow in her footsteps.

“Molly loves it, she plays camogie and ladies football, she’s away at training most nights of the week.

“Fionn is mad about it all, from the minute he wakes up he is saying to me ‘ball’ so we are always playing football or hurling, he’s just fantastic, he’s well clued in, especially because he’s just two, none of my friends can get over him,” Brendan said.

Like many die hard fans, Fionn has been on a high following Kilkenny’s win on Sunday.

“He’s a mad wee one, all week he’s been shouting: ‘Come on the Cats’ so he’s not shy about it, he’s just a real wee character,” Brendan added.

It’s not hard to see where Fionn got his love for Kilkenny from, Brendan has been a lifelong fan of the team.

“I’ve always been a hurling fan and growing up Kilkenny was the best team, so I’ve always supported them.

Dad Brendan hopes Fionn will continue to support the team as he get older: “I’d say he will, he’s a big supporter now, so I’d say he will keep going that way, I can’t see him not being a fan when he’s older, we all support them together.

Indeed his dad thinks it’s not beyond imagination to say Fionn might be playing in some county matches himself when he’s old enough.

“He just loves playing, loves watching, he’ll be great once he’s up a bit, already for two, he’s brilliant,” Brendan said.

After beating Clare, Kilkenny will go on to play Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday July 23.

Last year Limerick beat Kilkenny but Brendan is hoping this year Kilkenny can get their revenge.

“It was a brilliant game against Clare, great to watch, exciting game, hopefully we get to go to the final, would be good to watch them win against Limerick,” he added.