Family devastated as body found in search for Belfast woman Jamie-Lee Wilson

The family of Jamie-Lee Wilson have said they’re “devastated” following the discovery of a body in the search for the Belfast woman who was reported missing a week ago.

The body was one of two discovered in Northern Ireland yesterday.

The PSNI confirmed on Tuesday evening the operation to locate 24-year-old Jamie-Lee had now ended, as family members reacted to the news.

A relative on social media said “unfortunately it isn’t good news” as she thanked those who shared posts hoping to find Jamie-Lee. “Deep down I think we already knew since this morning,” she said.

Jamie-Lee’s brother Anthony McCabe had earlier appealed for friends to join the search efforts. His partner Courtney said on behalf of the couple that they had received “devastating news” that their sister and friend Jamie-Lee was “no longer with us”.

“Beautiful girl, you’ve broken our hearts,” she said. She added that “if love could have saved you, you’d [have] lived forever.

“Watch over your whole entire family circle as they try to take in this devastating news,” she said.

There were outpourings of sympathy on social media as thousands sent their condolences to Jamie-Lee’s family. “That’s so sad, I was hoping it would turn out differently,” said one social media user.

Jamie-Lee Wilson was last seen in the Turf Lodge area on Tuesday, August 10 and was heading toward the Springfield Road. Family members posted on social media that she may have been driving a black Volvo car.

It was later found in the Dundrod area unlocked and with the young woman’s belongings inside.

Searches were being carried out across Belfast and in the Dundrod area before the tragic discovery of the young woman’s body.

In a statement, the PSNI said it was not treating the death as suspicious and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“Police are no longer searching for missing person Jamie-Lee Wilson. Thank you for your help and assistance,” police said in a statement.

Missing person Jamie Lee Wilson’s car in Dundrod

Meanwhile in Fermanagh, the body of a man understood to be in his early 60s was discovered in a van early on Tuesday morning. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death after the discovery was made on the Samsonagh Road in Boho are not yet known.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alex Baird said he understood the man was married with one child and was well known in the area. He expressed his sympathies to the family.

“It is a sad fatality and I mean there is obviously a very sad family circle tonight in the area,” he said.

“From speaking to people in the area he was well known. It is a rural area, everybody knows everyone else. It is not even a hamlet.

“When a fatality occurs, the community band together, politics go out the window in something like that. It will probably be even more in this case as I understand the circumstances.”

Sinn Fein councillor Anthony Feely said the man was very well known locally, and had family connections to the traditional music scene.

“He was part of a very respected family in the area. The sense of shock in the area, they will just rally round the family. I offer my condolences to the family and my thoughts and prayers go to them,” he said.

DUP councillor Deborah Erskine described it as “sad and worrying news”.

“Thinking of the family and all those mourning the loss of a loved one.

“I know many will be shocked by this news this evening,” she said on social media.