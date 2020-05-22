Family 'devastated' as dad-of-four Andrew Abraham killed in Co Antrim farming accident

Tributes have been paid after a farmer died in a tragic accident at his Co Antrim farm

Andrew Abraham, who lived in Waringstown, died while working on his farm near Templepatrick in Co Antrim.

He was aged in his forties.

Craigavon councillor and family friend Kyle Savage told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday night that the family was devastated by the father-of-four's death.

The Abraham family is well-known and well-respected in the community, he said.

"They're totally distraught. The whole wider community is numb with shock at the sad news. There are so many farm accidents. It's an isolated, dangerous job," he added.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: "My heartfelt sympathies go to the family and friends of Mr Abraham.

"It is impossible to fully comprehend their pain and grief at this shocking news.

"The family is well-known, and are to the fore of everyone's thoughts.

"This a busy time of the year on all farms whether silage going in, slurry being spread, or animals being let out to grass, and we are sadly reminded again that farms are dangerous places," the DUP MP said last night.

"Until the HSENI complete their investigation, we will not know the full details of this accident, but I appeal to farmers to take care when working.

"Children are off school and no doubt keen to be out on the farm, but the farm is a workplace and we must all be careful."

Victor Chestnutt, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, said his heart sank at the news.

"It gives you a sick feeling in your stomach where you hear of something like that," Mr Chestnutt said on Friday night.

He offered his condolences and those of all the farmers in the Ulster Farmers' Union to the grieving family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Abraham family circle at this time.

"Bereavement - and accidental bereavement - is hard to deal with in any circumstances.

"But on a farm there are so many things that still have to go on, work to be attended to, that people almost get no time to grieve," he said.

The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation into the incident