Family get lost football medal of Belfast soldier killed on 'hell ship'

A football medal belonging to a Belfast man who died after being torpedoed aboard a Japanese prisoner ship is being reunited with his family after 85 years.

The remarkable story was unearthed after his medal ended up in a market stall in Manchester decades later and was gifted to a local history enthusiast.

John Carley, known as Jack to his family, grew up on Edinburgh Street in Belfast near Windsor Park as the youngest of four siblings.

The son of John and Amy Carley, he later married Anne and settled in the village of Newchurch in Rossendale, Lancashire.

After joining the army he won a runners up football medal in Aldershot 85 years ago before being sent to fight Japanese forces during the Second World War.

The medal, engraved to a Sgt J Carley, was lost for decades until it was bought for £2 in a market stall in Manchester 20 years ago and gifted to history enthusiast Charlie Bell.

John Carley

Determined to solve the mystery behind the medal, Mr Bell soon unravelled an epic journey that ended in tragedy.

The distinctive surname of Carley made it easy to establish that he had served as a Sergeant Major with the 965 Defence Battery in Hong Kong.

His service involved taking part in a battle against Japanese forces in December 1941.

According to Mr Bell's research, by Christmas day that year he was a prisoner of war alongside 10,000 other allied forces.

On October 1, 1942, he and nearly 2,000 Prisoners of War were placed in the holds of the Japanese ship Lisbon Maru to be shipped to Shanghai.

Many of the prisoners never reached Shanghai as the USS Grouper Submarine torpedoed the ship after Japanese crew were said to have locked the holds while making their escape.

While some prisoners managed to get out, John Carley (aged 38 at the time) and 827 others in the Royal Artillery went down with the ship.

A haunting image from eye-witnesses said the soldiers in Sgt Carley's hold were heard to be singing 'It's a long way to Tipperary' as the ship sank.

Today, his name is one of thousands commemorated on the Sai Wan Memorial in Hong Kong.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Bell (51) said he had managed to reach Denis in Montreal, the son of Sgt Carley's older brother Don, after posting an appeal on Facebook.

The medal has now been sent out to Canada to complete a journey of 85 years.

John’s football medal

"In the Second World War there were so many stories like that. These guys had been prisoners of war for months and they were put on a boat," he said.

"They called them 'hell ships' because the Japanese treated them abominably."

He said that Denis always referred to his relative as uncle Jack, but the painful loss had made it difficult for his father to talk about.

"He was able to tell me though that Jack was a very talented footballer, both in and outside the forces.

"He was a career soldier but unfortunately found himself in the wrong place in 1941 when the Japanese captured Hong Kong."

"I think this is the sort of stuff we need at the moment, that things don't need to be of material wealth," Mr Bell added.

"The idea of this medal completing this 85-year journey back into the hands of his family is just a really poignant, emotionally strong thing."