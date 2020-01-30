Family 'increasingly concerned' for missing 41-year-old Belfast woman Lisa Faulkner

Police and the family of missing 41-year-old Lisa Faulkner are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Lisa was last seen in the Lomond Avenue area of east Belfast at 9.15am on Wednesday January 29.

She is described as being around 5’8” tall, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes and was wearing a mustard-coloured top, grey/black jeans and a green jacket.

Police would ask Lisa or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in touch with them at Strandtown station on 101 quoting reference number 785 29/01/20.