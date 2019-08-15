Family 'increasingly concerned' for missing Co Antrim man

Police and the family of missing 48-year-old Adrian Bamber are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Bamber is from Ballyclare and was last seen driving in the Larne area on the afternoon of Wednesday August 14 in a grey coloured Audi A4 car.

He is described as being around 5’9” tall, of large build with short grey hair and goatee beard and may have a cut to the left side of his forehead.

Adrian, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 2073 14/08/19.