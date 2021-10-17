Family left devastated after electrician Adam Newell killed following work-related accident

Co Tyrone man, who was also talented cyclist, died on Saturday

Adam Newell passed away at the weekend

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old Co Tyrone man who died following a work-related accident on Saturday.

Adam Newell from Coagh was an electrician and keen cyclist.

The former South West College and Cookstown High School pupil was described as the treasured son of Andrew and Mary.

Mr Newell is also survived by his sisters Megan and Jemma, and the wider family circle.

A death notice for Mr Newell said he will be “so sadly missed” by all of his family and friends.

Mr Newell had been an electrician at Dungannon’s Swift Control Services for three years.

Managing director of the company Stephen Savage, said everyone at the firm are devastated following Adam’s passing.

“Adam was a highly valued member of the firm,” he continued. “He was a very hardworking, dedicated, punctual and friendly young man.

“He was very well-liked and loved by everyone. He was very popular.

“Everyone at Swift Control Services would like to pass on our thoughts and prayers to Adam’s family, his grandparents and all of his friends.”

The Dean of Clogher Diocese, the Very Reverend Kenneth Hall, who is close to the Newell family, baptised Mr Newell in Donaghendry Parish Church in 2003 and passed on his condolences to his loved ones.

“I wish to send my deepest sympathy and prayerful support to the family, having known them now for almost 20 years,” he said.

“Adam was among my first baptisms when I moved to the parish in 2003.

“It will be 18 years this Sunday from when I baptised him.

“His family is very closely connected to Donaghendry church and his grandmother was my church warden.”

UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said Mr Newell’s passing was a “terrible tragedy”.

“The community of Coagh are saddened and stunned by this tragic news,” he said.

“My deepest sympathy goes to the family circle at this sad time.”

DUP councillor Wilbert Buchanan added: “It was great sadness that I learned of the passing of Mr Adam Newell on Saturday and I wish to send my deepest sympathy to his family and family circle.”

Mr Newell was a junior member of East Tyrone Cycling Club, who described the Coagh man as a “very talented young rider who loved racing and also competitive cycling”.

The club cancelled all of its Sunday club runs on Sunday as a mark of respect.

“He had a natural ability on the bike and was a very popular member of our club,” East Tyrone Cycling Club said in a statement.

“We all have fond memories of Adam and he will be sorely missed.

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this extremely sad time.”

Stewartstown Primary School said it was devastated to hear of the passing of its former pupil.

Mr Newell’s funeral will take place at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown, on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to the charity Air Ambulance NI via Steenson Funeral Services, Cookstown.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said it is aware of an incident that took place in Moneymore on Saturday morning and is making enquiries.