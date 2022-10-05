Family members saw man shot dead in hail of bullets

Exclusive: Close relatives witnessed Sean Fox murdered in attack that lasted just 21 seconds

TWO gunmen who shot a father of two dead in front of two family members as he watched a football match in a Belfast social club fired up to 20 shots in an attack that lasted just 21 seconds.

Sean Fox (42) was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in the Donegal Celtic FC social club.

His uncle was sitting beside him, and one of his two children was also present.

They both witnessed the horrific killing, suspected to have been carried out by dissident republicans. “He was shot multiple times by both gunmen,” Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said yesterday.

“At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor. This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute.

Detectives said they are following several lines of inquiry, including Mr Fox’s friendship with another murder victim, Jim Donegan, who was gunned down in his £80,000 Porsche outside a school in Belfast in December 2018.

Both men were members of the so-called ‘Marbella Crew’ of high-profile drug dealers, four of whom have now been murdered. It’s understood that the gang has held a summit to try and establish who is handing information on their activities over to republican hitmen.