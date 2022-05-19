Family of Ballymena crash victim Naomi Lynn raise £53k for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance

The donation to the Air Ambulance from the Lynn family

A Ballymena family have raised £53,000 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance in memory of their relative who died in a road crash.

The Lynn family carried out the two-year fundraising campaign after Naomi Lynn passed away on February 19, 2020, following a road traffic collision near Glarryford.

Her work colleague Andrew Burke, who was a passenger in the car, also died.

The 21-year-old was a student at Queen's University and the two colleagues had worked together in a coffee shop at Belfast International Airport.

The emergency Air Ambulance helicopter had attended the scene of the collision on the Duneany Road that tragic afternoon.

Naomi Lynn

On the second anniversary of her death, the family held a gala dinner attended by around 300 people, with a raffle and auction raising over £30,000 for the fundraising campaign.

Speaking as they donated the cheque, her father Bryan Lynn said, “Naomi was only 21. She was bright, beautiful, and very talented. She had so much potential, the world at her feet.

“It was her final year of her architecture degree at Queens University and was working part-time with Andrew in Starbucks in the International Airport to fund her studies.

“We are grateful to the Air Ambulance team who attended scene that day and wanted to raise funds to thank the service and to give hope to other patients in need.

“I had no idea when I started the fundraising journey over two years ago that I would have raised anywhere near this figure. Everyone has been incredibly generous, and I am very grateful for the tributes in Naomi’s memory.”

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising with Air Ambulance NI added: “We truly wish the outcome could have been different for Naomi and Andrew, it is so sad that two young lives have been lost.

“And it is humbling that Bryan, family and friends have chosen to fundraise in Naomi’s memory, to help others.

“Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £5,500 per day to sustain the HEMS. This considerable donation will fund the service for 10 days and could help 20 future patients.

“On behalf of the charity we would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Bryan, to the family and all who donated and supported.”

The Air Ambulance in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

To find out more visit www.airambulanceni.org or alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 9262 2677.