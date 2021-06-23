Family of BBC man Michael Kerr offer £20k reward in renewed appeal to find killers

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which will lead to the conviction of the killers of Bangor man Michael Kerr, ahead of what would have been his 70th birthday.

The body of 68-year-old ‘Mike’, a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and ‘80s, was discovered inside his home on Birch Drive on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Mr Kerr suffered skull and facial fractures and injuries to his body as a result of a horrific beating.

Police said the man was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday, November 17, and Monday, November 18, 2019.

The family of Mr Kerr, alongside the charity Crimestoppers, have now launched a renewed appeal to find his killers, as his sister described him as a “harmless and defenceless” man who “kept to himself”.

In a video appeal his sister added: “Whoever cruelly and brutally took Mike’s life, didn’t give it a second thought.

“They didn’t care about the terror and pain they inflicted on Mike in the final moments of his life. He didn’t fight back, he didn’t stand a chance.

“We are asking those who took Mike’s life to look into their hearts and consciences and do the right thing – come forward to the police.

“Those who knew who killed Mike, and there is somebody out there who does – we ask you to think about how you would feel if it had been your husband or brother or uncle.

“Wouldn’t you want the killer to be brought to justice?

“Again I am asking you to please come forward and help end this nightmare our family has been living since November 2019.”

Mr Kerr’s family had previously made an appeal last year, in the run up to the first anniversary of his murder.

In a statement, the police said they believe the answers to the man’s murder lie within the community and they appealed for anyone who may have noticed anyone acting strangely around the date of his death to come forward.

The police also released CCTV footage showing two people of interest to the investigation.

CCTV footage

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Thursday, 24 June would have been Mike's 70th birthday.

“This should have been a time for family celebrations, a time of great joy for Mike and his family. However the stark reality is the only place his family can visit Mike on his birthday is at his graveside.

“The callous actions of Mike's killer or killers have made sure there are no more birthdays to celebrate; no more family gatherings.

"I am releasing CCTV footage of two people who I believe may be able to assist me with my investigation. These two people can be seen on CCTV, walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday 18th November at 4.41am.

“These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries.

"If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, you can either contact police on 101 or online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

A report can also be made to the charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or by using their simple and secure online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.