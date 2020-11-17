Family of BBC man Michael Kerr plea to killers as £10k reward offered on anniversary of Bangor man's killing

A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which will lead to the conviction of the killers of Bangor man Michael Kerr - one year after his brutal murder.

The body of 68-year-old ‘Mike’, a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and ‘80s, was discovered inside his home on Birch Drive on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Mr Kerr suffered skull and facial fractures and injuries to his body as a result of a horrific beating.

Police believe he was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday, November 17, and Monday, November 18, 2019.

He was described by police as “a creature of habit”, who lived alone in the quiet residential area of Rathgael, when his body was discovered.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Kerr’s family appealed to those involved in his death to “look into their hearts and consciences” and come forward to police.

In a statement, the family said Mr Kerr was “harmless and defenceless”.

“No one expects to hear that their loved one has been murdered but for us, this suddenly became our life,” continued Mr Kerr’s family.

“Those who cruelly and brutally took Mike’s life didn’t give him a second thought. They didn’t care about the terror and pain they inflicted on him in the final moments of his life. He didn’t stand a chance.

“In the long intervening months, we have had to live with the knowledge that the last voice and face he heard and saw was that of his killer or killers.”

They continued: “To those who know who killed Mike, and there will be someone, we ask you to think about how you would you feel if it was your husband, brother or uncle.

“Wouldn’t you want their killer or killers to be brought to justice? Wouldn’t you want the closure of finally knowing who was responsible for such a callous act?

“Please, if you have any information at all, no matter how small it may seem, come forward to the police or phone Crimestoppers.

“Your piece of information could mean the difference in finding these killers. Please come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw believes the answers to Mr Kerr’s murder lies within the community and called on the public to help the investigation.

“Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes and you may have noticed someone you know acting strangely,” stated DCI Shaw.

“I am appealing to the public to help us remove whoever murdered Mike from their community by bringing any information they have to either the police or to Crimestoppers.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, detectives can be contacted at the major investigation team.”

If anyone has any information on Mr Kerr’s murder you can contact police by calling 101 or using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

To stay anonymous or to be eligible for the £10,000 reward, information must be passed directly to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.