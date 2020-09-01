Family of boy who died in Warrington bomb mark his 40th birthday

Parents also celebrating peace-building achievements

Tragic: Tim Parry lost his life when the IRA detonated two bombs in litter bins

The family of one of the two young boys killed by an IRA bomb in Warrington nearly 30 years ago are celebrating the life of their son today on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Tim Parry (12) and Johnathan Ball (3) lost their lives after the Provisional IRA detonated two bombs planted inside litter bins outside shops and businesses on Bridge Street in the English town on March 20, 1993.

Today, Tim's mother and father, Colin and Wendy, will mark their son's birthday by spending time with their children, Dom and Abbi, and their grandchildren.

Colin and Wendy founded the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation in 1995, which promotes peace and non-violent conflict resolution, and have supported 1,500 people affected by acts of terrorism.

The Peace Centre in Warrington opened its doors in 2000 as a living memorial to the two boys.

Reflecting on that morning in 1993, Colin said Everton-mad Tim had gone into town to buy a pair of Neville Southall football shorts after saving a penalty for his school's football team.

Tim was standing beside the bin that contained the second bomb, which killed Johnathan and caused young mother Bronwen Vickers to lose her leg.

"Five days after the bomb blast Wendy and I had the worst decision any parent will ever have to make when we gave the neurosurgical unit surgeon permission to switch off Tim's life support machine," said Mr Parry.

"The light that always shone from Tim's eyes was extinguished that day and there was a void that nothing would, or could, ever fill.

The Peace Foundation and the Peace Centre we created have perpetuated Tim's and Johnathan's names, and we hope and pray will do so long after Wendy and I have gone too - when we hope to join Tim."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has been urged by Labour to save the Peace Foundation's support services for terror victims.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh said Boris Johnson needed to act or services would stop at the end of the month.

In March, Mr Johnson said he would "do everything we can to ensure the funding continues".

Ms Haigh said: "In the week that would have been Tim's 40th birthday, it is a real insult that the support service established in his memory is under threat because the Prime Minister simply will not keep his promises.

"In this week of all weeks, the Prime Minister must act and secure the future of the support service and the vital work it does."